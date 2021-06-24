YS Jagan reviews on housing scheme, says infrastructure of worth Rs. 34,000 Cr would be created in Jagananna colonies

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a review at his camp office on the Navratna-Housing Scheme (Housing) for the poor. The CM conducted a comprehensive review on the progress of construction of houses, action plan on infrastructure creation in Jagananna Colonies and TIDCO houses. The officials provided details to the Chief Minister on the construction of the houses. "In the colonies, mapping, geo-tagging, issuance of job cards and registration are almost complete," officials said. They said 3.03 lakh houses have already started construction.

The officials said construction of a total of 7 lakh houses is expected to start by July 10. As part of the option, government-built houses will start plowing as early as the beginning of the month, officials said. Officials further said the construction of the first tranche of houses would be completed by June 2022 and opined that training programs are also being set up for engineers, engineering assistants in village and ward secretariats for quality assurance. The CM also reviewed the design of infrastructure such as water supply at lay-outs, drinking water and electricity facilities in 9,024 lay-outs, including rural and urban.



CM directed to solve the problems in the provision of water and electricity facilities required for the construction of houses.



"Appropriate measures should be taken to prevent other rates, including transport charges, from skyrocketing in view of housing construction; it is a dream to provide infrastructure in the Jagananna colonies at a cost of Rs 34,000 crore," Jagan opined.

The review meeting was attended by Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Municipal and Urban Development Special CS Y Sri Lakshmi, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, Housing Secretary Rahul Pandey, Housing Secretary Rahul Pandey. Ltd. MD Narayana Bharat Gupta and other senior officials were present.

