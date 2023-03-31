YS Jagan reviews on Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha, orders to expedite land survey

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha on Friday. Speaking on the ocassion, he said that no state in the country is conducting a survey on such a large scale.



The Chief Minister made it clear that Jagananna's Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme is given the highest priority and said that it is a very useful program for the people and documents are provided in such a way that no one can tamper with the latest technology.

He said that the scheme is very useful not only for the present but also for the future generations. The CM suggested that the authorities should take steps towards completing the survey process as per the set objectives.

Ordering to bring the necessary technical equipment without delay, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the details of the survey process in 2000 villages undertaken in the first phase under the revenue department.

Meanwhile, the officials explained that most of the documents are already being distributed while CM suggested to complete the survey process by May 20 including the work of laying survey stones and directed the officials to ensure that every village secretariat has equipment for survey equipment to enable the surveyor to complete his work in full time.

The officials said that after the completion of the survey, 31 lakh survey stones have been prepared to be laid at the borders and made clear that they have planned to supply 50,000 survey stones per day to which CM suggested that preparations should be made in advance so that there is no shortage of stones for the survey process to be carried out in the later stages.

Municipal department officials said that preparations are being made for the survey to be done in the municipal areas. Data will be codified in this regard. The CM ordered to complete the survey in the areas strictly according to the stipulated time lines. Panchayat Raj officials informed the CM that the survey process will be completed in 300 villages by the third week of April and that they have set targets to complete the survey in all the villages by December.