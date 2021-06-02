YS Jagan reviews on Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Rakshana, directs to speed up land survey

YS Jagan directed the authorities to take action without delay over Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana.YS Jagan who conducted a review on the land survey today, said the scheme, which was slowing down due to the covid situation, should be assessed and reach the target within the stipulated time. He suggested that the officials should work in coordination and work with dedication.

The CM said alternative arrangements should be made as the survey signals in remote areas may have technical problems. Jagan suggested that the staff of the village and ward secretariats should be prepared to provide all kinds of services to the people.



Jagan clarified that all types of certificates should be made available to the public at the secretariats, just like the birth and death certificates currently being issued. The training program manual should be made available in digital form for the survey staff to download.

