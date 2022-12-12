YS Jagan reviews on Mandous cyclone effects, asks officials to take steps to help farmers

Andhra Pradesh State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted a review on Mandous Cyclone and heavy rains today (Monday). CM Jagan issued important instructions to the collectors in this review meeting.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the Collectors and officials to be generous in helping farmers and ensure that farmers should not be disappointed. He said there should be heard where the discolored grains or stained grains are not bought.

He said that the farmers should get good prices though they sell it outside markets and said that seeds should be provided to the farmers who lost the crops with 80 percent subsidy to sow the crops again. He also ordered to extend financial assistance of Rs. 2000 to each victim and compensate those who lost their crops and damage to the cattle

The chief minister said that the registration of compensation estimates should be started immediately and the process should be completed was early as possible.