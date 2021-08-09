YS Jagan reviews on Minority welfare department directs officials to set up Waqf tribunal in Kurnool

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to take strong measures for the protection of waqf lands and suggested a thorough study of the lands. CM YS Jagan on Monday conducted a review on the Minority Welfare Department at his camp office in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan directed the authorities to construct a compound wall around the land as part of the protection of waqf properties. The CM directed the authorities to look into the issue of undertaking the construction of these through the Employment Guarantee Scheme. CM Jagan directed the authorities to set up a waqf tribunal in Kurnool. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Amzath Basha and senior officials.



CM YS Jagan decided to set up new cemeteries for minorities. He said that their priority this year should be to undertake their constructions and pay timely honorariums to the Imams, Mauzams. Authorities have been directed to take steps for a sub-plan for minorities and give a full report on pending issues in the minority sector. He said that special focus should be given on skill development among minority students and utilisation of skill development services being set up across the state. He directed the CM to take up the work of the Urdu University in Kurnool on a Nadu-Nedu basis and to make the Urdu Academy better.

CM Jagan directed the authorities to prepare plans on the development of the Urdu Academy and transfer the management of the Shadi Khanas to the Minority Department. He said that the appointments of vacant posts in the minority department should be discussed with the finance department and a decision should be taken. CM Jagan has given the green signal for the construction of Hajj House in the vicinity of Guntur and Vijayawada. CM Jagan directed to expedite the formation of Hajj Committees and Waqf Committees and to complete the work of the Christian Bhavan, which was leftover during the last government tenure in Guntur district.