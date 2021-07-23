YS Jagan reviews on Nadu-Nedu works in schools, decides to reopen schools on August 9

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review on the Nadu- Nedu program of the education department at the camp office in Tadepalli. CM Jagan decided to reopen the schools from August 16 and said that the first phase of Nadu-Nedu works would be dedicated to people.



Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, there should be no corruption in Nadu-Nadu. "We have a good program for children, no government has thought about school development in the past; there should not be even a small dispute over Nadu-Nedu work, " he told officials. He said that the second installment of Nadu-Nedu works would start after schools resume.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh said CM YS Jagan has decided to reopen schools on August 16 and we are preparing to organise several events on August 16. "We have covered over 15,000 schools under the first installment of Nadu-Nedu and works of 16,000 schools will begin on August 16, " he said.