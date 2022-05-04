YS Jagan reviews on Power sector, says govt purchased power for public need

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on the power sector at his camp office in Tadepalli. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and senior officials of the Ministry of Power were present. The CM reviewed the power demand-supply, projects to be completed, projects to be undertaken in the future and so on.

The officials said they bought the power heavily with the intention of not getting consumers in trouble. Officials said 1268.69 million units were bought in March for Rs 1,123.74 crore and 1047.78 million units in April for Rs 1,022.42 crore.

The CM said that free electricity money through DBT would be deposited in the farmers' accounts and paid directly by the farmers, which would enable the farmers to question their electricity services. The pilot project undertaken in Srikakulam was a success.

It is said that 101.51 MU power was consumed for 26,083 connections in the district in 2020–21, which was increased to increased to 28,393 connections in 2021–2022 with 67.76 MU power consumption saving 33.75 MU.