YS Jagan reviews on purchase of food grains, directs officials to ensure MSP to farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be no negligence in serving the farmers. On Monday, he held a review meeting with officials from the Food, Civil Supplies and Agriculture Departments on the procurement of grain and other crops at the camp office in Tadepalli. He said RBKs should play an active role in crop procurement and farmers should get the minimum support price. The CM clarified that the government's goal is to get MSP for all farmers.

CM Jagan said there should be no shortage of information for foodgrains on purchases of grain and other crops and directed officials to coordinate with farmers. He said that there have been no instances in the past where anyone has come forward to buy coloured, tainted grain. The Chief Minister made it clear that there should not be any role of millers in purchasing grain directly from farmers. The CM also directed the marketing department officials to ensure that farmers do not fall prey to scams in grain quality inspection.

YS Jagan said that each RBK should also employ at least five staff to procure grain and crops with a technical assistant, the data entry operator, and the other three staff must be perfect. "We can go to the farmers and make all the necessary arrangements for the purchase directly from them; gunny bags, transport vehicles and necessary haulers should be provided by this five personnel," said the chief minister.

Also, the CM said that appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that payments are made to them within 21 days of the purchase of grain from foodgrains. The CM suggested superiors need to keep a close eye on the purchasing process. The CM was directed to set up a special phone number for farmers' complaints and to put a number in each RBK for complaints and appeals on issues related to crop procurement. The CM was also directed to take continuous feedback on crop procurement from the JCs in the districts.

CM Jagan said farmers should be made aware of the possibility of cultivating alternative crops. Authorities were instructed to prepare the activity so that alternative crops could be harvested and ordered to inform the farmers that the government is also responsible for the purchase of alternative crops. The CM directed the authorities to take steps towards creating better incomes for the farmers.