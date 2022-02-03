YS Jagan reviews on School Education dept., says 22,000 teachers will be promoted with new education policy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reviewed the school education department at the CM camp office in Tadepalli. He ordered that the teachers should be in adequate proportion to the number of students in the schools with subject wise. The chief minister said that with the new education policy 22,000 teachers would be promoted and it was ordered that the Secondary Grade Teachers are upgraded to the School Assistants.

He clarified that promotions and transfers should be completed soon and education reforms should be fully implemented by June. The chief minister further said that there should be two high schools and two colleges in each mandal and all the NCERT recommendations should come into force.

He said the resource center should be converted into the office of the Zonal Education Officer. CM Jagan approved the recommendation made by NTAT to hand over the drawing powers to MEO and agreed to recruit the MEO posts. The review meeting was attended by School Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, CS Dr Sameer Sharma, School Education Special CS Budithi Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Chief Secretary AR Anuradha and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, AP CM YS Jagan inquired about Vijayawada among employees and teachers. The government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and CS Sameer Sharma met chief minister and discussed on Chalo Vijayawada. Information that CM Jagan discussed on the demands of the employees. On the other hand, Chalo Vijayawada was attended by employees, teachers, retired and disabled employees, contract and neighborhood service personnel. Employees said they would go on strike from midnight on the 6th of this month.