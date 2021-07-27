YS Jagan reviews on Spandana program, directs officials to inspect village secretariats for efficient functioning

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed anger over the negligent behavior of some officials and ordered to issue memos to those who are not well in performance. The CM held a video conference with the district collectors and SPs on Tuesday on the Spandana program. He said officers were told to visit the village and ward secretariats four times a week and questioned how the problems would be known if there was no supervision at the field level.



He lauded collectors and Joint collectors for monitoring the secretariats and directed the rest of the officers also to work efficiently. He was ordered to carry out hundred percent supervision in village and ward secretariats. CM Jagan said that people should think about the poor and show humanity.



The chief minister had asked whether the list is being displayed on the social audit in DBT schemes. He said Rice card, pension card, house deeds, Aarogyasri schemes are the most important and directed officials to ensure all the eligible has received the benefits within the deadline. "These should be self-examined, monitored, and reviewed and the errors should be brought to our attention; village and ward secretariats should be inspected frequently by the authorities," YS Jagan said.



The chief minister further added that Nethanna Nestam would be implemented on August 10, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka on August 16, cash will be deposited for Agrigold victims who have deposited less than Rs 20,000 on August 14, and incentives for MSMEs and spinning mills will be given on August 27.

