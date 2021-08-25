YS Jagan reviews on Spandana program, gives directions to officials over Covid measures

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy advised that everybody be vigilant over coronavirus. He said the recovery rate was 98.63 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.07 percent. However, he made key directions after reviewing with the authorities on covid‌-19 at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. Authorities were ordered to act strictly if covid‌ guidelines were not followed.



The chief minister said that wedding ceremonies should not exceed 150 people and asserted that SOPs should be followed in educational institutions. He said that the door to door surveys should continue and tests should be done if there are symptoms of covid. YS Jagan further speaking reiterated that '104' service should be the solution to all health issues and directed the officials to be prepared irrespective of the occurrence of the third wave.



The chief minister said that PSA plants should be available in every government hospital that should be set up in private hospitals having more than 100 beds. He said 71,03,996 people have been administered two doses and 1,18,53,028 people have received one dose of vaccine and opined that there is a need to be cautious until 85% of people were given two doses.



He directed that the authorities should focus on vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group. "Vaccines must be completed in every home taking each secretariat as a unit and everyone should be vigilant about seasonal diseases," CM ordered. The chief minister also reviewed on covid Prevention Measures, Seasonal Disease Prevention, Village Secretariats, RBKs, Construction of Village Urban Health Clinics. Directed ministers and officials on housing and distribution of house site pattas and given directions.

