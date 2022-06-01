  • Menu
YS Jagan reviews on Spandana program with collectors and SPs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a Spandana video conference with district collectors and SPs. The CM reviewed the complaints as well as the progress of house site pattas distribution and house construction.

He directed the authorities on kharif readiness, construction of village secretariats, village clinics and Rythu Bharosa Kendras. He also conducted a review on permanent land rights and land protection. In addition to these, irrigation and land acquisition of national highways were also reviewed.

The CM also discussed with his superiors on the housing scheme for the poor, employment, education and Nadu-Nedu works in the medical field.

