YS Jagan reviews on the issues to be discussed at NITI Aayog governing council meeting on May 27
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the issues to be discussed in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting to be held on May 27 in New Delhi at the camp office.
CS Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Municipal Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Agriculture and Cooperation Department Special CS Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Medical Health Department Special CSMT Krishnababu, Education Department Chief Secretary Praveen Prakash, Higher Education Department Chief Secretary J Shyamala Rao participated in this meeting.
Along with them, Municipal Administration Commissioner P Koteswara Rao, APIIC MD Praveen Kumar, IT Department Secretary Kona Shasidhar, Medical Family Welfare Director J Niwas, Skill Development Corporation MD Dr. Vinod Kumar, CCLA Secretary AMD Imtiaz, Women Development and Child Welfare Secretary Vijaya Sunitha and other high officials were present.