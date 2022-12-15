YS Jagan reviews on Women and Child Welfare Department, approves filling up CDPO posts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the Women and Child Welfare Department at his camp office in Tadepalli. The officials explained the progress of implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting. The details of vacant CDPO posts in Anganwadis were provided to the CM who gave green signal for filling up of vacant CDPO posts. The CM approved the filling of 61 CDPO posts while officials stated that their appointments will be done through APPSC.

The CM ordered to focus on infrastructure in Anganwadis and directed to speed up the work being done on a daily basis. He said to take steps to complete the work on time. The CM stated that it is important to provide quality nutrition to children in Anganwadis and provide a good environment for children to develop.

Women Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, CSK Jawahar Reddy, Women Child Welfare Principal Secretary Muddada Ravichandra, School Education Commissioner (Infrastructure) Katamaneni Bhaskar, Women Child Welfare Director Dr. A. Siri, Civil Supplies MD G. Veerapandian, Markfed MD Rahul Pandey and other senior officers attended the review meeting.