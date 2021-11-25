YS Jagan says Aarogyasri services are being provided in neighbouring states as well

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government values ​​human life. As part of the sixth-day AP Assembly meeting, CM Jagan addressed the issue of medical and health. He said medicine was made available to the poor and the income limit has been raised to Rs. 5 lakhs. "Aarogyasri has provided services to 90 percent of the people in the state. Aarogyasri services are also being provided in neighboring states," he said.



The CM said that Aarogyasri has been applied in 130 super speciality hospitals in other states. He said that the previous government had made many twists and turns on Aarogyasri. He also said that the surgeries of Rs 10 lakh has been brought under Aarogyasri He said that we are offering heart transplant and stem cells treatments under Aarogyasri. " In the last 29 months on Rs. 4 lakh crore has been spent on the scheme including arrears of Rs. 600 crore," CM Jagan said. "We are paying the bills to the network hospitals within 21 days," he said.

The chief minister said currently 2,446 treatments are being provided under Aarogyasri and explained that the treatments have doubled compared to the past. He added that new ones will also be added as needed. The CM said the previous government had ignored Aarogyasri He said that a medical college will be set up in every Parliament and super specialty services will be provided. He said a new teaching hospital was under construction in the tribal area. "We are building multi-specialty hospitals in ITDA areas," he said.





YS Jagan said that radical changes are being made from the village level and changing the look of hospitals through Nadu-Nedu with Rs 16,255 crore in hospitals. He said that 9712 posts have been filled in the health department and 14788 posts will be filled by next February. CM Jagan explained that the medical reforms would come into force in the next 6 months.

He said that the government is providing treatment for post-covid problems under Aarogyasri. He said 99.3 percent of those who came to the state were rescued. The CM said 19 labs were available for covid tests and 87 percent of the population was vaccinated with a single dose.