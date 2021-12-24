YS Jagan says govt. is constructing Jagananna Colony in 323 acres of land in Pulivendula

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is touring the Pulivendula constituency on Friday as part of a three-day visit to the Kadapa district. Speaking at a public meeting organized on the occasion, CM Jagan said that Jagananna Colony was being built on 323 acres in Pulivendula. He said the value of each house site patta is at least Rs. 2 lakhs and Jagananna Colony is being developed with Rs. 147 crore.

CM Jagan said house site pattas were distributed to 8042 people in Jagananna Colony and made clear that the government is spending Rs. 6 lakhs. He said the event was delayed due to court cases and all kinds of infrastructure development have been undertaken in the colony. He said an industrial corridor would be set up near Jagananna Colony and employment opportunities would be created near residential areas.

He said several programs, including Aqua hub, would be launched in the constituency and allocated Rs. 100 crore for underground drainage in the pulivendula. He said the comprehensive water scheme with Rs 65 crore would provide a freshwater supply to every household in the constituency.