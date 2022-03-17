YS Jagan speaks on housing scheme in assembly, says 30.76 lakh house site pattas distributed

During a short discussion in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on the construction of pucca houses for the poor, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that welfare programs were being carried out to make every MLA proud and opined that the welfare schemes are being provided to all sections without discrimination. The chief minister said that the government is distributing 30.76 lakh house site pattas to the poor and constructing houses for 15.60 lakh people.

CM YS Jagan said that it is everyone's dream to own property and lauded that the authorities who had made a great sacrifice to give house site pattas to the poor. He said 71,811 acres of land had been acquired for house site pattas with worth Rs. 25,000 crore and setting up 17,000 Jagananna colonies were being set up in the state and all facilities are being provided in every colony.

"We are providing cement, steel to the poor, 20 tonnes of the sand for the construction of houses," he said adding that the construction of the TIDCO houses would be completed by next December. He said the government's goal was to make the poor the house owners and opined that happiness and joy in the eyes of the poor give him the strength.