YS Jagan starts YSRCP plenary with inaugural speech, says he faced many hurdles in 13 years

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday started the YSRCP plenary with an inaugural speech and said that whether he is in opposition or power, he will live for the people. He said that from 2009 till now he had faced many challenges and saluted every activist and fan who supported him in this journey.



The YSRCP plenary started at Nagarjuna University in the Guntur district. On this occasion, he paid homage to the statue of YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Later, Jagan gave a welcome address to the YSRCP ranks who attended the plenary.

He said he had not lost confidence no matter how many stones pelted at him, no matter how many systems launched attacks against him no matter how many evil propagandas are made, those myths are not worth it. YS Jagan said that his father had given him the biggest family who supported him in all situations. He thanked people who gave him a majority which is unprecedented in history.

After coming to power, we lived for the poor, common people, all regions, and all communities and implemented the manifesto with utmost dedication treating it as Bhagavad Gita, Quran, and Bible. YS Jagan alleged that TDP wasted the money without implementing the manifesto and removed it from YouTube and websites. "We are implementing 95 percent of the promises in the manifesto and are going to every household with Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabuthavam and meeting every person," said Jagan.