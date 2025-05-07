Live
YS Jagan supports Indian Army's "Operation Sindoor" in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), has voiced his support for the Indian Army's recent operation targeting terrorist camps in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. In a statement on Twitter, Jagan praised the military's decisive actions against those responsible for the violence that threatens India's sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.
The tweet emphasised that "attacking terrorist camps and bases is an inevitable action," stressing the need for robust measures against individuals and groups inflicting bloodshed in India. He condemned the attack on innocent tourists in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, calling it an assault on humanity.
Jagan concluded by reaffirming the solidarity of the nation with the Indian defence forces, stating, "The entire country stands by the Indian defense forces. The entire country supports the steps taken by the defence forces for the safety of the citizens." His remarks underscore the critical importance of national security in the face of terrorism.