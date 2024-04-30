YS Jagan to campaign in Kadapa district today, address public meetings

YSR Congress Party President and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to conduct election campaign meetings in Kadapa district on Tuesday. Party General Secretary Talashila Raghuram announced the schedule on Monday.

The Chief Minister will start his campaign by participating in a meeting at Tanguturu in Kondepi Constituency at 10 am. He will then proceed to Maidukuru Four Roads Junction in Maidukuru Constituency, Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, for another campaign meeting at 12.30 pm.

Later in the day, at 3 pm, CM Jagan will address the public at a campaign meeting in Kalikiri in Pileru Constituency under Rajampet Lok Sabha seat. The Chief Minister is expected to interact with the residents and discuss the party's vision for the state.

The YSRCP is gearing up for the upcoming elections and is actively engaging with the people to garner support for the party. CM Jagan's visit to Kadapa district is part of the party's efforts to strengthen its presence in the region and connect with the voters.