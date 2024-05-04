YS Jagan to Conduct Election Campaign in Three Constituencies on Saturday

YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy is set to conduct election campaign in three constituencies on Saturday.

According to the schedule announced, CM Jagan will kick off his campaign at the Ambedkar Center in Hindupur at 10 am. This will be followed by a meeting at the bus stand center in Palamaneru under the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency at 12.30 pm. The Chief Minister will then proceed to the Gandhi statue center in Nellore city under the Nellore Lok Sabha seat for another campaign meeting at 3 pm.



CM Jagan is expected to address the people at each of these meetings and garner support for the upcoming elections. Stay tuned for more updates on CM Jagan's election campaign activities.