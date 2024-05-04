Live
- DCA raids clinic, seizes drugs
- Hyderabad: Cops nab fake doctor
- UoH students hold dharna over Rohith Vemula case closure
- YS Jagan to Conduct Election Campaign in Three Constituencies on Saturday
- Jandalu moodaina, agenda okate: says Balayya
- Court grants bail to TPCC IT cell members
- Phone-tapping issue: HC directs Central govt to initiate action on BRS complaint
- cVIGIL app turns a weapon against poll irregularities
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 04 May, 2024
- Srikakulam: Speaker Sitaram faces acid test to retain seat
YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy is set to conduct election campaign in three constituencies on Saturday.
According to the schedule announced, CM Jagan will kick off his campaign at the Ambedkar Center in Hindupur at 10 am. This will be followed by a meeting at the bus stand center in Palamaneru under the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency at 12.30 pm. The Chief Minister will then proceed to the Gandhi statue center in Nellore city under the Nellore Lok Sabha seat for another campaign meeting at 3 pm.
CM Jagan is expected to address the people at each of these meetings and garner support for the upcoming elections. Stay tuned for more updates on CM Jagan's election campaign activities.
