YS Jagan releases Rs 6595 into accounts of mothers under Amma Vodi

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit an amount of 6,595 crore directly into the bank accounts of 43,96,402 mothers. Jagananna Amma Vodi is going to help 82,31,502 students in Andhra Pradesh studying in classes 1 to Intermediate in the State.

This is the third year in a row the funds are distributed, this time for the 2021-22 academic year. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button.

AP government is offering Rs 15,000 as financial aid to every poor mother who sends her children to school. The government provided Rs 19,618 crore under the Amma Vodi scheme.

During the 2019-20 academic year, the government provided financial aid to 42,33,098 mothers and financial assistance to 44,48,865 mothers during the academic year 2020-21.

In the academic years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, Jagan government has given an exemption to a minimum 75% attendance restriction due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister wants every child to be educated and no child should be deprived of education due to poverty. AP government introduced Jagananna Amma Vodi in 2019 with a regulation in GO issued then itself, that the scheme would be applicable to those students having at least 75% attendance.

The goal of the State government is to achieve complete literacy and to see that no student is deprived of education due to poverty.

Addressing at the public meeting CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy elaborated that state government will distribute Rs. 12,000/- worth tabs to students entered into class VIII from this academic year and from this year September onwards.

CM also expressed concern over removing 51,000 mothers names from the Amma Vodi list due 75 percent attendance condition. First year this condition was relaxed, second year it was exempted due to covid but this is third year we have imposed this condition to inculcate discipline among students and their parents.

He also elaborated that Rs. 2,000/- need to pay for school and toilets maintenance funds for the government schools and the Rs. 2,000/- reduced from the Amma Vodi amount for the purpose of development of the government schools.

He also fumed at opposition TDP chief, N. Chandra Babu Naidu and his friendly press and media organisations and designated JanaSena chief, Pawan Kalyan as adopted son of the Chandra Babu Naidu and his friendly press and media organisations. CM also announced sanction of funds for several development projects in Srikakulam district.