YS Jagan heads to Bhimavaram to disburse Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has headed to Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district to deposit the Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds directly into the accounts of the students' mothers. The Chief Minister will depart from their Tadepalli residence at 10 am and arrive in Bhimavaram. A public meeting has been organized there, where Jagan will participate and carry out the funds' deposition process.

Following the program, they will return to Tadepalli in the afternoon. This visit aims to support and empower the students and their families through the Jagananna Vidya Deevena initiative.

The Jagananna Vidya Deevena initiative is a welfare program launched by Chief Minister Jagan's government in Andhra Pradesh. Its objective is to provide financial assistance to the mothers of students studying in colleges and universities.

Under this scheme, the government directly deposits funds into the bank accounts of the students' mothers, which can be utilized for paying the college fees, hostel charges, and other educational expenses.



