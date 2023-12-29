Live
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
- Liquor ‘scam’ dominates Delhi politics as AAP, BJP trade barbs on graft case
YS Jagan heads to Bhimavaram to disburse Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has headed to Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district to deposit the Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds directly into...
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has headed to Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district to deposit the Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds directly into the accounts of the students' mothers. The Chief Minister will depart from their Tadepalli residence at 10 am and arrive in Bhimavaram. A public meeting has been organized there, where Jagan will participate and carry out the funds' deposition process.
Following the program, they will return to Tadepalli in the afternoon. This visit aims to support and empower the students and their families through the Jagananna Vidya Deevena initiative.
The Jagananna Vidya Deevena initiative is a welfare program launched by Chief Minister Jagan's government in Andhra Pradesh. Its objective is to provide financial assistance to the mothers of students studying in colleges and universities.
Under this scheme, the government directly deposits funds into the bank accounts of the students' mothers, which can be utilized for paying the college fees, hostel charges, and other educational expenses.