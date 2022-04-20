YS Jagan to launch Birla Group Caustic Soda unit in Balabhadrapuram in East Godavari

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour East Godavari district tomorrow to launch the Birla Group Caustic soda unit in Balabhadrapuram, Biccavolu mandal. Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumara Mangalam Birla will attend the event along with CM Jagan.

CM YS Jagan will leave Tadepalli residence at 10 am on Thursday and reach Balabhadrapuram at 11 am. There he will attend the inaugural event after visiting the Grasim Industries Caustic Soda Plant with Kumara Mangalam Birla. He will leave from there at 12.40 pm and reach Tadepalli in the afternoon.

The Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that Birla Group has set up this biggest caustic soda unit in the State with an investment of Rs 2,700 crore. It is learnt that the company has accepted the government decision to provide 75 percent jobs to the locals.