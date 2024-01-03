Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 January, 2024
- Govt moots new Metro Rail phase II & III in Hyd
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 03 January 2024
- Explosion in drainage in Hyderabad creates tense moments
- Competitions for students on Ambedkar’s life
- Centre to resolve rifts between AP, TN fishers: Minister Rupala
- LVPEI gets patent for novel stem cell therapy
- YSRTP to merge with Congress tomorrow
- MANUU signs MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye
- YSRCP announces incharges for 27 constituencies
Just In
YS Jagan to participate in disbursal of enhanced pension to elderly today in Kakinada
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday will visit Kakinada and started the disbursal of enhanced pensions to the elderly under the YSR Pension Kanuka.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday will visit Kakinada and started the disbursal of enhanced pensions to the elderly under the YSR Pension Kanuka.
As part of the tour, the Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli residence and reach Kakinada at 9.30 am. YSR pension Kanuka distribution program will be started in an public meeting organized at Rangaraya Medical College grounds there. After that they will reach Tadepalli.
As mentioned during Padayatra, the Chief Minister was increasing the pension from.tyenlast four years from Rs. 2,250 to Rs. 3000. The government now increased pension to Rs. 3000.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS