YS Jagan to participate in disbursal of enhanced pension to elderly today in Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday will visit Kakinada and started the disbursal of enhanced pensions to the elderly under the YSR Pension Kanuka.

As part of the tour, the Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli residence and reach Kakinada at 9.30 am. YSR pension Kanuka distribution program will be started in an public meeting organized at Rangaraya Medical College grounds there. After that they will reach Tadepalli.

As mentioned during Padayatra, the Chief Minister was increasing the pension from.tyenlast four years from Rs. 2,250 to Rs. 3000. The government now increased pension to Rs. 3000.