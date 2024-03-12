YS Jagan to virtually inaugurate Juvvaladinne fishing harbour today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, constructed at a cost of Rs 289 crores, which will benefit 25,000 fishing families, besides distributing 5th instalment of ONGC compensation amounting to Rs 161.86 crores virtually from his camp office on Tuesday. As many as 23,458 fishing families of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts lost their livelihood due to ONGC pipeline works. Each family will receive Rs 11,500 per month for 6 months, totalling Rs 69,000.

The Andhra Pradesh government so far has provided a total compensation of Rs 647.44 crore to fishing families who lost their livelihood due to ONGC pipeline, including the present instalment of Rs 161.86 crore.

The fishing harbour will benefit 25,000 fishing families by providing a safe and secured harbour for 1,250 motorised and mechanised boats It will increase the annual marine fish production by 41,250 TPA (tonnes per annum), cold chain infrastructure for getting better market price to fishermen and to retain freshness of sea fish/prawn, infrastructure like Ice plants and chill rooms are provided, boat repair workshops, gear sheds and net mending sheds to benefit fishermen.