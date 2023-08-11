YS Jagan to visit Amalapuram today, will disburse YSR Zero Interest funds

Chief Minister YS Jagan is scheduled to visit in Janupalli village of Amalapuram mandal in Konaseema district on Friday to disburse the YSR Zero Interest scheme. He will depart from Tadepalli at 9:30 am and arrive at the police ground in Amalapuram. From there, he will proceed to Janupalli village to participate in a public meeting.



During this visit, Chief Minister Jagan will deposit interest money into the accounts of women beneficiaries under the fourth installment of the YSR zero interest scheme. Following the programme, CM Jagan will return to Amalapuram and then proceed to his residence in Tadepalli.

As part of the YSR Zero Interest Scheme, a total of 1,05,13,365 eligible self-help groups (SHGs) will receive reimbursement for the interest paid to banks. The amount to be reimbursed is Rs. 1,353.76 crores, which will be directly deposited into their bank accounts by Chief Minister YS Jagan by pressing a button during his visit to Dr. BR Ambedkar in Amalapuram, Konaseema district.



With this additional amount, the total assistance provided under the YSR Zero Interest Scheme will reach Rs. 4,969.05 crores. The government aims to improve the living standards of women by providing interest-free loans to boost their businesses. The burden of interest payment is being lifted by the government on behalf of the diligent women who have repaid their bank loans on time, ensuring that the funds are deposited into the SHGs' bank accounts.