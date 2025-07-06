  • Menu
YS Jagan to visit Bangarupalem in Chittoor on July 9

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to meet with mango farmers in Bangarupalem on the 9th of this month.

The former Chief Minister will be travelling by road from Bangalore, passing through key locations including Kolaru, Mulbagil, the Andhra Pradesh border at Gandrajupalle, four roads, and the Palamaneru bypass.

He will be meeting farmers and would talk to them.

