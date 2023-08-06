YS Jagan to visit flood affected areas from tomorrow

Amid the damage caused by the floods due to torrential rains in the last week , Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced his visit to the flood-affected areas. He will visit the districts of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru, and Konaseema districts respectively.

During his visit, Chief Minister Jagan will interact with the people of the affected villages. On Monday, he will meet with the victims of Koonavaram and VR Puram, Vadara in Alluri district. Afterwards, he will visit Gommugudem in Kukkunur mandal.

In the evening, he will hold a meeting with officials at the Rajahmundry R&B guesthouse. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Jagan will visit Gurajapulanka in Mummidivaram mandal of Konaseema district.

The chief minister will speak to flood victims in Thanelanka and Ramalayampet. He will also visit Ainavilli Mandal Thotraamudivaripet and Kondukuduru.