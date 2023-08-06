Live
- Redevelopment works of 508 stations will be done at a rapid pace, says Railway Minister
- Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference to observe Aug 17 as 'Farmers Deception Day'
- Third year in a row RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani draws no salary
- PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha
- Even Partition violence didn’t touch Nuh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda
- ‘We wait in Lok Sabha for him’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Manipur situation
- YS Jagan to visit flood affected areas from tomorrow
- "Balladeer" Gaddar passed away
- OpenAI to roll out 'huge set' of ChatGPT updates next week
- BJP’s Central team to intensify efforts to bring dissidents on one stage in poll-bound MP
Amid the damage caused by the floods due to torrential rains in the last week , Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced his visit to the flood-affected areas. He will visit the districts of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru, and Konaseema districts respectively.
During his visit, Chief Minister Jagan will interact with the people of the affected villages. On Monday, he will meet with the victims of Koonavaram and VR Puram, Vadara in Alluri district. Afterwards, he will visit Gommugudem in Kukkunur mandal.
In the evening, he will hold a meeting with officials at the Rajahmundry R&B guesthouse. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Jagan will visit Gurajapulanka in Mummidivaram mandal of Konaseema district.
The chief minister will speak to flood victims in Thanelanka and Ramalayampet. He will also visit Ainavilli Mandal Thotraamudivaripet and Kondukuduru.