YS Jagan to Visit Flood-Affected Areas in Pithapuram

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit in Pithapuram constituency, which Pawan Kalyan represents. The visit comes in the wake of the Eleru flood, which has affected several villages in the region.

YS Jagan will depart from his residence in Tadepalli at 9:15 AM and is expected to arrive in Pithapuram by 10:30 AM. His schedule includes visits to villages that have witnessed the devastating impact of the floods. He will first travel to Madhavapalli via Old Sandapalli, where he intends to engage with local flood victims.

Following his discussions with the affected residents, YS Jagan will proceed to Nagulapalli in the U. Kottapalli mandal and subsequently visit Ramanakkapet. After addressing the concerns of the victims in these areas, he will return to Pithapuram for further engagements before heading back to Tadepalli in the afternoon.