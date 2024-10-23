  • Menu
YS Jagan to visit Guntur and Kadapa today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy
Highlights

YSR Congress Party leader and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to embark on a compassionate journey today

YSR Congress Party leader and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to embark on a compassionate journey today, visiting the families of two young victims who died of assault in Guntur and Kadapa districts.

The day will commence as Jaganmohan Reddy departs from Tadepalli at 10:30 AM via helicopter, arriving at the Guntur Police Parade Ground at the same time. His first stop will be in Tenali, where he will meet the family of Sahana, a young girl who tragically lost her life at the Guntur government hospital.

Following this, Jaganmohan Reddy will travel to Badwel, reaching there by helicopter. In Badwel, he will visit the family of an Inter student who was brutally murdered by her lover. This visit is anticipated to provide solace to the grieving families amid a series of distressing incidents that have stirred emotions across Andhra Pradesh.

After his meetings in Badwel, YS Jaganmohan Reddy will continue to Pulivendula, where he plans to stay overnight.

