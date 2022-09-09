YS Jagan to visit Kuppam on September 22, to start development programs

The politics in the state have heated up in Andhra Pradesh with Kuppam being the reason as it is TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's constituency. While YSRCP headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps to defeat Chandrababu in Kuppam in the 2024 elections, Chandrababu is making efforts to come to power this time anyway.



Meanwhile, the news of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Kuppam has become interesting. It is learnt that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kuppam on 22nd of this month and will lay the foundation stone for the development programs to be undertaken with Rs.66 crores in Kuppam Municipality.



The Zilla Parishad Chairman Srinivasulu and MLC Bharat are making arrangements regarding the visit of the Chief Minister and inspected the sites for helipad.



It is known that YSRCP has won the most seats in Panchayat, MPTC and ZPTC elections along with Kuppam Municipality and the YSRCP is eager to capture the Kuppam seat in the upcoming assembly elections. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has focused on the constituency and taking steps towards it.



Also, in the recent meeting held with MLAs and Ministers, Chief Minister Jagan directed the YSRCP leaders to work hard to win the Kuppam seat as well. He also paid special attention to the development of the municipality.