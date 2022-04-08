YS Jagan to visit Nandyal district today, to implement the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday will deposit Rs 1,024 crore in the accounts of students' mothers under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Scheme. Under the second tranche for the 2021–22 academic year across the state, this amount will be credited to the accounts of 10,68,150 student mothers virtually. Nandyal SPG ground will be the venue for this program where CM YS Jagan will disburse the cash and address a public meeting.



It is known that the government has introduced Jagananna Vidya Deevena with the objective that no student should be deprived of higher education due to poverty. Under this scheme, the government pays the full fees to be paid to the colleges by the poor students who are eligible to pursue courses like ITI, Polytechnic, Degree, Engineering, Medicine etc. In addition, it regularly deposits the amount of fees directly into the accounts of the students' mothers immediately after the end of each quarter. Under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Chief Minister YS Jagan deposited Rs 709 crore as full fee reimbursement for the October-December, 2021 quarter in the accounts of the mothers of the students immediately after the completion of that quarter.



Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme offers students without the hassle of meal and accommodation expenses. The government is giving Rs 10,000 per year in two installments, Rs 10,000 for ITI students, Rs 15,000 for polytechnic students, and Rs 20,000 for degree, engineering, and medicine students.