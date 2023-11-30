YS Jagan to visit Nandyal today, to dedicate Avuku tunnel 2 to nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy who has achieved a significant milestone in providing irrigation water to Rayalaseema and Nellore districts in Andhra Pradesh will dedicate the second tunnel of the Galeru-Nagari Sujala stream scheme, which was completed by using state-of-the-art technology. The second tunnel, located in Avuku, is a crucial part of the Galeru-Nagari project, which allows for the flow of 20,000 cusecs of water through the Galeru-Nagari flood canal.

While the majority of the tunnel construction was completed during the YSR regime, with an expenditure of Rs.340.53 crores and on the other hand

Chief Minister Jagan has spent Rs.145.86 crores to successfully complete the work on Tunnel 2. Additionally, Rs.934 crores have been spent on Tunnel 3, which is nearing completion. The third tunnel in Avuku is the third longest tunnel, with 4.526 km out of the total 5.801 km already completed.

Overall, Rs.1,501.94 crores have been spent on all three tunnels, which will facilitate the flow of 30,000 cusecs of water. It is worth mentioning that the Nellore and Sangam barrages, crucial for the Penna Delta region, have already been completed and dedicated. Additionally, lifts to fill 77 ponds from Handrineeva, aimed at providing drinking and irrigation water to Kurnool and Nandyal districts, have also been completed and dedicated by Chief Minister Jagan.