YS Jagan to visit Nellore tomorrow to inaugurate the third unit of the APGENCO project

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the third unit (800 MW) of the AP GENCO project in Nelathuru village of Muthukur mandal of Nellore district. To this extent, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit the Nellore district on the 27th of this month. On this occasion, CM Jagan will dedicate the third unit of AP GENCO to the nation.

State Power Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with YCP MLAs and public representatives will attend this program. The arrangements for this program were supervised by the district officials on Tuesday.

CM Jagan will leave from Gannavaram Airport on the 27th of this month at 9.30 am and will reach the helipad set up at Krishnapatnam at 10.55 am. From 11.10 a.m. to 1.10 p.m., he will reach the third unit (800 MW) of the APGENCO project at Nelathuru, inspect the project and dedicate it to the nation. Later, CM Jagan will participate in the public meeting and address. CM Jagan will reach Tadepalli's residence at 3.30 pm.