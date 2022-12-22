YS Jagan to visit Tummalagunta today to console Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's family

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tummalagunta on Thursday to pay tributes to Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's father Mani Reddy who died recently. Later he will visit his family and console them. He will reach Renigunta airport at 5.10 pm on Thursday and from there he will reach Chevireddy's residence in Tummalagunta by road at 5.40 pm.



Tirupati West DSP Narasappa, SPDCL SE Krishna Reddy, MRPally CI Surendra Reddy and R&B EE Sudhakar Reddy reviewed the security arrangements on Wednesday evening in the wake of the Chief Minister's visit.

The officials reviewed the precautions to be taken on the travel routes in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy travels. The authorities were ordered to install generators and lights that required electricity without any problem for lighting.