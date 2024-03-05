Live
YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in Vision Visakha conference
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam today.
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam today. He will depart from his residence in Tadepalli in the morning and travel to Visakhapatnam. During his visit, CM Jagan will engage with business leaders and industrialists across different sectors at the Vision Visakha conference, which will take place at the Radisson Blue Resorts.
Following this meeting, the Chief Minister will convene a meeting with youth who have secured employment through Skill Development, Employability, and CEDAP programs at the Vizag Convention Center in Palem. The focus of this meeting is likely to be on assessing the impact of these initiatives on youth employment and skill development in the region.
Minister Amarnath has overseen the preparations and logistical arrangements for Chief Minister Jagan's visit in coordination with the district administration. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for the Chief Minister to interact with various stakeholders, assess the progress of developmental programs, and engage with the local community in Visakhapatnam.