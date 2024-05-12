AIADMK asks TN govt to revoke multi-fold hike in stamp duty

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday asked the state government to revoke the multi-fold increase in stamp duty.

He said that the hike in stamp duty is anti-people and urged the government to immediately revoke the decision.

The senior leader said that through a notification dated May 5, stamp duty for 26 services to register property transactions has been increased between 10 to 33 times.

EPS called upon the state government to resume the old guideline value in stamp duty on directives of the Madras High Court order.

The AIADMK leader said that the present Tamil Nadu government has not implemented the Madras High Court order that had cancelled a decision to revise the guideline.

He said that there has been no interim stay on the Madras High Court order. He charged that the previous AIADMK government led by him had not added to the burden of the people and had managed its funds appropriately and availed loans for capital expenditure.

EPS said that the people of the state have been victimised by the DMK government by adding the burden on the people in terms of tax and other charges.

He also said that there was inaction on the part of the Stalin government creating difficulties for the people.