YS Jagan to visit West Godavari on November 4, to lay foundation for development projects

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Eluru in West Godavari district on November 4 and foundation stone will be laid for several development projects in the city. YSRCP Eluru Parliament constituency incharge Puppala Vasu Babu said that the Chief Minister will attend the wedding of the daughter of former Eluru Corporation mayor Nurjahan. Security is being beefed up to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of the CM's visit.

As the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan was finalized, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani conducted a review with the officials on Saturday. He said CM YS Jagan would lay the foundation stone at Tangelamudi for the construction of a retaining wall along the Tammileru to provide a permanent solution to the people of Eluru city from the Tammileru floods.