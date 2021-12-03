YS Jagan tours Krishnanagar in Tirupati, assures of govt. support to flood victims

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is touring the flood-affected areas for the second day. He toured Krishnanagar in Tirupati and met the flood victims and inspected the houses damaged by the floods. He assured that the government would be vigilant in all respects. The CM inspected the photo gallery on the flood damage and will leave for Renigunta Airport for the Nellore district at 10.30 am.

As part of the two-day tour to flood-hit areas, the CM will visit Chittoor and Nellore districts today on the second day. On Thursday, he visited the flood-affected areas of Pulapatturu of Rajampet mandal in YSR Kadapa district, upper Mandapalle and lower Mandapalle villages and Vedallacheruvu EST colony in Chittoor district.



The chief minister has toured Pulapatturu village on foot and spoke to the victims. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured that the government will take care of the flood victims in all possible ways. In addition to giving the victims five cents of space in a safe place, the government also promised to take responsibility and build a house.