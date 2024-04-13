YS Jagan urges people to vote for the party which will bring positive changes

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan mohan Reddy, has urged the public to elect a leader who will bring about positive change in their lives in the upcoming elections. He warned against being deceived again and advised voters to be vigilant while casting their votes. Referring to the colorful manifesto presented by his opponent, Chandrababu Naidu, CM Jagan cautioned the people to remember the injustices of the past.

During a bus yatra to Mangalagiri, CM Jagan interacted with handloom workers and highlighted the failures of the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime. He emphasized the need to learn from past experiences and make informed decisions during the elections. CM Jagan pointed out the various welfare schemes implemented by his government and criticized Naidu for not fulfilling his promises in the past.



He accused Naidu of cheating handloom workers and failing to deliver on his commitments. CM Jagan stressed that his government has prioritised the welfare of the people and has implemented schemes that benefit all sections of society. He highlighted the direct cash transfers to beneficiaries and the significant increase in pensions under his administration.



CM Jagan also mentioned the efforts made by his government to empower women and backward classes, including giving tickets to 50 percent of BC candidates. He criticized Naidu for obstructing the distribution of houses to the poor and interfering in welfare schemes. CM Jagan called on the people to vote for a leader who will bring about transformative change and suspend Naidu from power.