YS Jagan visits Mekapati Goutham Reddy's residence in Hyderabad, consoles family members

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was shocked over the death of Minister Goutham Reddy on Monday paid tributes at the latter's residence in Hyderabad. The CM and his wife conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. Goutham Reddy's mother wept when she saw the Chief Minister. Jagan also consoled Goutham Reddy's father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.



Earlier, Jagan had expressed shock over the untimely death of Goutham Reddy through his Twitter handle. He said he had been acquainted with Goutham Reddy since his early days and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. "The loss of his young cabinet colleague was heartbreaking," YS Jagan wrote.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy died of a heart attack this morning. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad and died at the emergency department. Apollo doctors informed Goutham's wife that he was dead. Meanwhile, Gautam arrived in Hyderabad yesterday (Sunday) after concluding his week-long visit to Dubai.