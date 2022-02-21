  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan visits Mekapati Goutham Reddy's residence in Hyderabad, consoles family members

YS Jagan visits Mekapati Goutham Reddys residence in Hyderabad, consoles family members
x

YS Jagan visits Mekapati Goutham Reddy's residence in Hyderabad, consoles family members

Highlights

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was shocked over the death of Minister Goutham Reddy on Monday paid tributes at the latter's residence in Hyderabad. The CM and his wife conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was shocked over the death of Minister Goutham Reddy on Monday paid tributes at the latter's residence in Hyderabad. The CM and his wife conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. Goutham Reddy's mother wept when she saw the Chief Minister. Jagan also consoled Goutham Reddy's father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

Earlier, Jagan had expressed shock over the untimely death of Goutham Reddy through his Twitter handle. He said he had been acquainted with Goutham Reddy since his early days and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. "The loss of his young cabinet colleague was heartbreaking," YS Jagan wrote.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy died of a heart attack this morning. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad and died at the emergency department. Apollo doctors informed Goutham's wife that he was dead. Meanwhile, Gautam arrived in Hyderabad yesterday (Sunday) after concluding his week-long visit to Dubai.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X