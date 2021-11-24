YS Jagan writes to PM Modi and Amit Shah, seeks assistance of Rs. 1000 crore for flood relief

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking Rs 1,000 crore to be sanctioned under emergency flood relief. He had requested to send a central team to assess the flood damage in Andhra Pradesh. The CM said in the letter that the heavy rains had caused a loss of Rs 6.54 lakh crore and asked to send IMTC teams to the state.



CM YS Jagan said in a letter that highest rainfall was recorded in four districts. More than 20 cm of rainfall was recorded in most places and the damage was severe in rural areas as well. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is still reeling from the floods. Rayalaseema districts in particular are being inundated by heavy rains.



On the other hand, a low pressure area is expected along the southern Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast in the southwestern Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The southeastern Bay of Bengal states that the surface periodicity formed in its vicinity extends at an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level, resulting in low pressure. It is likely to travel west-northwest towards Sri Lanka – northern Tamil Nadu.



The low pressure area is likely to cross the coast in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka on the 26th, meteorological officials said. As a result, heavy rains are likely in Nellore and Chittoor districts on the 26th and 27th and in YSR Kadapa district on the 27th. On the other hand the surface periodicity over the central region of the southwestern Bay of Bengal extends as far as southern Tamil Nadu due to this, there are indications of moderate rains in many parts of the state. Meteorological officials urged farmers and civilians to be vigilant and take appropriate precautions.