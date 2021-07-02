YS Jagan writes to Union Minister Smriti Irani, urges to approve Disha Act as early as possible

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Smriti Irani seeking approval for Disha Act. The letter said that steps should be taken to expedite the Disha Act. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review on the 'Disha' project at his camp office in Tadepalli.

As part of the review, Jagan wrote a letter to the Union Minister regarding the Act. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Sucharita, DGP Gautam Sawang and senior officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the green signal for the recruitment of additional staff in the Disha call centers. He approved the purchase of 145 new vehicles for Disha Act. At his camp office, CM Jagan on Friday conducted a review on the 'Disha' project.

On the occasion, he directed the authorities to release funds quickly for the construction of 6 new direction police stations in the state. The construction of labs in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam is expected to be completed soon. While 58 posts have already been filled in the forensic labs. CM YS Jagan has approved the recruitment of another 61 posts.