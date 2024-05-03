  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jaganmohan Reddy to Lead Election Campaign in Three Constituencies

YS Jaganmohan Reddy to Lead Election Campaign in Three Constituencies
x
Highlights

In a strategic move to bolster the election campaign ahead of the upcoming polls, YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy is set to embark on a whirlwind tour of three constituencies on Friday, as confirmed by party general secretary Talashila Raghuram in a statement issued on Thursday.

In a strategic move to bolster the election campaign ahead of the upcoming polls, YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy is set to embark on a whirlwind tour of three constituencies on Friday, as confirmed by party general secretary Talashila Raghuram in a statement issued on Thursday.

The detailed itinerary for CM Jagan's campaign trail includes the following key events:

- At 10 am, Chief Minister Jagan will headline a campaign meeting at Steamer Center in Narasapuram, situated within the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

- Subsequently, at 12:30 pm, CM Jagan is slated to address a gathering at Krosuru Center in Pedakurapadu constituency, falling under the Narasa Raopet Lok Sabha constituency.

- Concluding the day's campaign activities, CM Jagan will engage with voters at the Pamuru Bus Stand Center in Kanigiri, located within the Ongolu Parliamentary constituency, at 3 pm.

The proactive involvement of YSRCP's leadership, particularly CM Jagan, underscores the party's commitment to connecting with constituents and garnering support in the run-up to the elections. The targeted campaign strategy across multiple constituencies reflects a concerted effort to engage with diverse voter demographics and convey the party's vision and agenda effectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X