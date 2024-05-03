YS Jaganmohan Reddy to Lead Election Campaign in Three Constituencies

In a strategic move to bolster the election campaign ahead of the upcoming polls, YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy is set to embark on a whirlwind tour of three constituencies on Friday, as confirmed by party general secretary Talashila Raghuram in a statement issued on Thursday.

The detailed itinerary for CM Jagan's campaign trail includes the following key events:

- At 10 am, Chief Minister Jagan will headline a campaign meeting at Steamer Center in Narasapuram, situated within the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

- Subsequently, at 12:30 pm, CM Jagan is slated to address a gathering at Krosuru Center in Pedakurapadu constituency, falling under the Narasa Raopet Lok Sabha constituency.

- Concluding the day's campaign activities, CM Jagan will engage with voters at the Pamuru Bus Stand Center in Kanigiri, located within the Ongolu Parliamentary constituency, at 3 pm.

The proactive involvement of YSRCP's leadership, particularly CM Jagan, underscores the party's commitment to connecting with constituents and garnering support in the run-up to the elections. The targeted campaign strategy across multiple constituencies reflects a concerted effort to engage with diverse voter demographics and convey the party's vision and agenda effectively.