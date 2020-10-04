YS Jagan's Delhi tour confirmed, likely to meet PM Narendra Modi on October 6

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to leave for Delhi on the 5th of this month. The AP government has finalized the schedule for CM Jagan's visit to Delhi. During his visit, it seems likely that CM Jagan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is likely that Jagan will meet Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and Shekhawat to appeal for release of the funds that are due to the state. It seems that Jagan is also planning to bring the issue of pending projects to the centre's attention.

It is learnt that CM Jagan's visit to Delhi was confirmed on Saturday, when the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced good news to the Andhra Pradesh government. The Union Finance Ministry has allowed the AP government to obtain additional borrowing capacity for the successful implementation of the Public Distribution System (PDS) and Ease of Doing Business reforms.



In the wake of Modi government giving nod for the extra credit and the release of funds for the Polavaram, CM Jagan to heads to Delhi to thank Prime Minister Modi and discuss the funds that are yet to be released to Andhra Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met several Union ministers in Delhi in late September last year. However, there are speculations that he would discuss about the issue of YSRCP joining the NDA government at the centre.