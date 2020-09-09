YS Jagan's government has decided to apply the YSR Cheyutha scheme for Budaga Jangam, Valmiki, Eneti Kond and Bento Oriya castes without the need for caste verification. The decision was taken in the wake of the fact that these four castes are having difficulty in getting the caste certification document for various reasons. At a recent cabinet meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that due to lack of caste certification, many of the castes were eligible but could not benefit under the scheme.

As per the directions of the CM's office, the authorities have taken steps to provide the YSR Cheyutha scheme to the eligible persons with self-certification. It is learnt that on August 12, the government launched a YSR Cheyutha scheme to pay Rs 75,000 in four installments to women between the ages of 45-60 in SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the state. SERP CEO Raja Babu said that the process of identifying the eligibility of these four castes for the scheme has recently started.



The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as promised to empower women in the state before the elections has launched YSR Cheyutha scheme,. The scheme will benefit 24 lakh to 25 lakh poor women, which is expected to cost between Rs 18,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore over four years. Also, CM Jagan wrote a letter to women that the decision was taken after seeing the plight of women in the state during his Padayatra and the financial assistance they provide would also suggest appropriate ways to invest and do business.

