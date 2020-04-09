YS Jagan's govt provides immune- boosting foods in quarantine centres to fight coronavirus

As we all know that there is no specific vaccine for the treatment of coronavirus as it can only be dealt with the immunity. However, not all have the same immunity power hence the government have announced the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the government of Andhra Pradesh led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all steps to boost the immunity of those who are being placed in quarantine along with providing quality treatment. The government has also issued directives to district officials to treat every COVID-19 patient and suspect as a family member and serve them.

Also, the government has given the directive to provide the quality food that boosts the immunity levels. The patients and suspects are provided freshly cooked curry, dal, rasam and curd as the main course. Apart from the regular menu, fruits like banana, almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, dates and coconut water are also given to coronavirus patients and suspects.

On the other hand, the government have also set up relief centres for migrant workers, lorry drivers and homeless people across Andhra Pradesh. They are also provided with good food. In addition, the authorities have been advised to serve food according to Jaganana Gorumudda menu comprises of Egg, dal, chickpeas, rice and vegetable curry to boost the immunity.

There were 348 positive cases in the AP so far with four fatal cases and nine recovered cases.

Food distributed to people in gannavaram quarantine centre, Nuzvid division to boost the immunity #ApFightsCorona #COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/KdXHpMSCrb — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 9, 2020



