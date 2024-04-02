YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra schedule for the day

  • Menu
YS Jagans Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra schedule for the day
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will continue his Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra in Annamayya district.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will continue his Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra in Annamayya district. Aa part of the schedule, YS Jagan will receive welcome at by the cadre ar Mulukala Cheruvu village in Tambalapalli constituency at 11am followed by Vepurikota 12 noon.

The Chief Minister then held a road show at Angallu at 1 PM and later would participate in Meet and greet at 3.30 near Annamayya circle in Madanapalle constituency.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to address a public meeting at Tippu Sultan ground in Madanapalle constituency and the arrangements were made accordingly. Later, CM would arrive at his camp near Ammagaripalli, Sadum mandal in Punganuru constituency.



