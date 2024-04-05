Live
Just In
YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra schedule for tomorrow unveiled
YSRCP State General Secretary Talashila Raghuram has unveiled the schedule for the 9th day of the "Memanta Siddham" bus journey scheduled for Saturday, April 6.
On this leg of the trip, YSR Congress Party President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to commence the day's travel at 9 am from the location where Chintareddy Palem resided. The journey will take them through Kovvuru Cross, Sunnabatti, Tippa, and Govaram, with a planned lunch break scheduled upon arrival at RSR International School.
Subsequently, the route will lead to Kavali National Highway via Kavali Cross, where the Chief Minister is slated to engage in a public meeting and deliver an address at 3 pm. Following the conclusion of the meeting, the journey will continue through Elurupadu, Ulavapadu Cross, Singarayakonda Cross, Oguru, Kandukur, Ponnalur, and Venkupalem before culminating at Juvvigunta Cross for the night.